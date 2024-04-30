17 Bands in 17 Days – Day 5: The reggae fusion of Soul Purpose IV

Only 6 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

From Sarasota, Florida, comes the unconventional five-piece band Soul Purpose, whose music is as vibrant as the city they live in. The musical background of the group includes an interesting fusion of styles, including metal, gospel, roots, and reggae. This type of sound is multidimensional and resists simple classification. This diverse blending of influences is meant to represent the difficulties and splendor of living in paradise.

Soul Purpose draws inspiration from a number of the most widely recognized musicians and genres in music history, a diversity of inspirations that is reflected in the members’ individual styles. The band finds great resonance in the love, connection, and progressive ideas conveyed by the legendary reggae artist Bob Marley. Their music is heavily influenced by reggae’s spiritual overtones, which provide a sense of joy and comfort.

With inspirations from bands like The Who and Metallica, Soul Purpose’s varied style also pulls from rock and metal scenes. Their rock-oriented compositions have a resonance with the Who’s timeless songs, which are characterized by strong guitar riffs and upbeat drim rhythms. The band’s music is also made more intense by drawing inspiration from Metallica’s heavier sound and intricate arrangements, which provide a level of ferocity and richness that goes well with the band’s reggae and rock influences.

Soul Purpose is a band that enjoys pushing forward with innovations and disregarding genre norms. Their openness to experimenting with numerous styles of music and inspirations has allowed them to develop a sound that is all their own and captivating to a wide spectrum of listeners. Their enthusiasm and intensity are evident throughout each performance, regardless of whether they are playing a high-octane rock song with intense guitar solos or a reggae single with a more relaxed atmosphere.

Soul Purpose is dedicated to their musical journey and never stops exploring new avenues for their music. This is a band that is worth checking out at Tropical Heatwave. They will be performing at the Ballroom at 9pm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Day 15: WAHH World Fusion Band

Day 14: Ruthie Foster

Day 13: The Dollyrots

Day 12: Sweeping Promises

Day 11: Selwyn Birchwood

Day 10: Tiger 54

Day 9: The Sensational Barners Brothers

Day 8: Black Valley Moon

Day 7: Divine AF

Day 6: Northstar

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA:

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!