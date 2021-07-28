Citrus County’s COVID-19 vaccination site is changing – here’s what you need to know

Share this:

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County says that it is changing where people can get vaccinated for COVID-19. In addition to the new supply, DOH-Citrus says there will be a new vaccination schedule and supply.

Below is the media release from DOH-Citrus on Friday, July 23, 2021:

“The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County’s (DOH-Citrus) COVID-19 vaccination site at the Duke Energy Building in Crystal River is transitioning to the Lecanto Health Department on Monday, August 2. The last day individuals can get vaccinated at the Duke Energy site will be on Friday, July 30.

“Additionally, vaccinations will no longer be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays once the site shifts to the health department.

“First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine (18+), single-dose J&J Janssen vaccine (18+) and now the Pfizer vaccine (12+ with parental/guardian consent), will be provided at the health department, located at 3700 W. Sovereign Path, by walk-in only on the following days and times throughout August:

Mondays and Fridays, August 2-30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesdays, August 4-25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“‘Shifting operations to our health department will allow our staff to meet the steady demand of vaccinations and stay on top of the uptick in COVID-19 cases and the case investigations and contact tracing that follow,’ said DOH-Citrus Administrator Tito Rubio. “We may be moving but we want people to know that the health department is still here and available to those who are ready to make the decision to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, including the variants that are targeting the unvaccinated.”

“In addition to the clinics, the health department will continue to offer vaccines to homebound residents and businesses in Citrus County. Those interested can call 352-527-0068, press menu option 9 and then 3.

“For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Citrus County, please visit http://citrus.floridahealth.gov/ or on Twitter at @FLHealthCitrus.”