City of Tampa reveals $2 billion plan to address transportation

After being ranked one of the most dangerous cities in the country for pedestrians and cyclists, Tampa city leaders unveiled a plan Tuesday to solve the problem. But it comes with a high price tag.

Mayor Jane Castor joined city leaders at a community center in West Tampa to discuss the Citywide Mobility Plan.

“The plan is going to be our roadmap into the future for redesigning our streets, making walking and biking a breeze throughout our city, and putting our staff and resources to work in ways that will create the biggest impact.”

The plan is ambitious, with a goal of zero roadway deaths and half of commute trips to be made by walking, biking, and taking transit by 2050. It’ll also cost two billion dollars to execute.

Various small, short-term projects were outlined Tuesday.

Alan Clendenin is a member of the Tampa City Council.

“You’ll see that the short term, it’s not a lot, because guess what? We don’t have the money to do it right now. But it’s something that we have to invest, we have to find the money”

Castor says the city has already received 125 million dollars in funding through national and state departments of transportation. She says they will continue looking for grant funding.