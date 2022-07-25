Climatenomics: a new book examines the economic benefits of climate action

Share this:

A new book looks at the economic benefits that will come from aggressively working to slow climate change by shifting toward renewable energy and efficiency. The book is called Climatenomics. Washington, Wall Street and the Economic Battle to Save Our Planet.

Climatenomics on WMNF

The author of Climatenomics, Bob Keefe, will be interviewed by Seán Kinane on WMNF’s Tuesday Café beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET on July 26, 2022. Keefe is executive director of E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs), a group of business owners, investors and professionals who “advance policies that are good for the environment and good for the economy.”

Watch a previous WMNF interview with Bob Keefe here.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

You can hear WMNF’s Tuesday Café every Tuesday morning beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET on 88.5 FM, on the WMNF Community Radio app and on wmnf.org.