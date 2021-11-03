Green jobs: new report breaks them down by congressional district

Share this:

A new report outlines how important green jobs are to the economy.

WMNF’s Seán Kinane interviewed Bob Keefe, executive director of Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2).

The new analysis shows that America’s 3 million or so clean energy jobs are nearly evenly split across Republican and Democratic congressional districts.

About 1.6 million of those green jobs (54 percent) are in congressional districts currently represented by Democrats and 1.4 million (45 percent) are represented by Republicans in Congress.

According to the E2 report, the Tampa-area district of Congress member Kathy Castor employs more than 7,000 clean energy workers. Castor is the chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. In response to the report, Castor said: “Expanding clean energy gives us an opportunity to create millions of good-paying jobs across America, which is why we’re focused in Congress on passing the single largest investment in clean energy and climate in our nation’s history. Making these investments now will be crucial for future generations.”

Listen to the full show here:

WMNF interview show with Seán Kinane, 2 Nov. 2021.

Watch the interview here:

WMNF’s Seán Kinane interviews Bob Keefe, executive director of Environmental Entrepreneurs

Also on the show, we talked about a vote coming up on November 9 — The Pinellas County Commission will decide whether to set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy.