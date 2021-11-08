Clyde Butcher’s “America’s Everglades” exhibit now in downtown Clearwater

Share this:

Listen to the story here:

Married for 58 years, Clyde and Niki Butcher have been all around the world together taking photographs and creating beautiful art that fills canvases with the colors of the native landscape. They discovered the Florida Everglades four years after moving to Florida in the early 80’s and both fell in love with its uniqueness.

Preserving the Everglades is very important to both Clyde and Niki. They want people to understand how vital it is to preserve the natural beauty of the park through their photographs and art pieces.

The exhibit will be at the Clearwater Main Library until May 22nd of next year. Clyde Butcher’s work can also be seen in galleries in Venice and Ochopee Florida along the Tamiami trail.