Coalition of Immokalee Workers will stop in Tampa on march “4 Fair Food”

Coalition of Immokalee Workers

The Coalition of Immokalee Workers is organizing a cross-country march that includes Florida, for what they’re calling the “4 Fair Food” tour to boycott Wendy’s.

As part of that tour, the CIW is coming to Tampa.

The Tampa event, called “A Human Rights Revolution: Tampa Welcomes the Immokalee Workers” is on March 5, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Waters Avenue Church; 609 W Waters Ave, Tampa, Florida 33604. It’s hosted by Tampa Bay Fair Food.

WMNF interviewed Roger Butterfield with the Student/Farmworker Alliance , who reminded listeners who the Coalition of Immokalee Workers are and their history of struggling for better working conditions.

Listen to the full show here:

Screening of the MLK documentary “At the River I Stand”

Also on the show, we talked about a local screening of the documentary film “At the River I Stand,” which reconstructs the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers’ Strike. It’s being shown at the Hillsborough County CTA Hall at 3102 North Habana Avenue in Tampa on Thursday beginning at 7:00 p.m.

WMNF interviewed John Streater, who is retired from the Hillsborough County Classroom Teachers Association and a delegate for teachers to the Central Labor Council.

We talked about how Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis in 1968 and that he was in the city to support the striking sanitation workers.

We also looked at the similarities between the struggles faced by the sanitation workers organizing in 1968 and what workers today face. And we made the connection between civil rights and workers’ rights and how MLK connected those dots.

Other events in Tampa – film about Fred Hampton and rally for Trayvon Martin

A caller mentioned two events happening at the University of South Florida Tampa campus.

One is a documentary film about activist Fred Hampton who was shot and killed in his bed by police.

Another is a rally Thursday, February 28 at 3:15 p.m., to remember Trayvon Martin on the 7th anniversary of his shooting death.

Hello! Because of the weather we have rescheduled our Remember Trayvon Rally to this Thursday, Feb. 28 @3:15pm. Please share our new flyer and tell everyone about the change!#BlackLivesMatter #BLM#NoToTheNewJimCrow#JusticeForTrayvon#USFsSilenceCausesRacistViolence pic.twitter.com/6k7PiraLqk — Tampa Bay SDS (@TampaBaySDS) February 26, 2019

