Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Controversial Florida university presidents are slated for inauguration and confirmation

Posted on by Staff
Share
University of Florida president candidate Ben Sasse
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Final steps in leadership changes at two Florida universities are slated for the first weeks in November, while another school’s president is in line for a potential reappointment.

University of Florida President Ben Sasse is set to be inaugurated as the school’s thirteenth leader on Thursday during a ceremony on campus.

Sasse, a Republican former U.S. Senator from Nebraska, was selected a year ago by the UF Board of Trustees to succeed former president Kent Fuchs.

Sasse’s selection was confirmed by the state university system’s Board of Governors, as required by state law.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on Nov. 9 for a meeting that will include consideration of the confirmation of Richard Corcoran as the president of New College of Florida.

Corcoran is a Republican former speaker of the Florida House and state education commissioner who has been interim president of the small liberal arts college in Sarasota since February.

The New College trustees earlier this month tapped Corcoran to lead the school on a permanent basis, and the panel last week signed off on a contract that would see Corcoran make up to $1.3 million per year in salary and other benefits.

The Board of Governors during its Nov. 9 meeting also is expected to weigh approval of reappointing Martha Saunders as president of the University of West Florida through the end of 2024.

Saunders has led the Pensacola school since 2017.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

New green hydrogen system coming to Duke Energy’s Volusia County plant

Listen: A new end-to-end green hydrogen system is coming to...

Gun Violence In The USA

The Florida Governor grew flustered after being asked about the...

guns gun violence die-in
Despite the mass shooting in Ybor City, gun-related proposals face long odds in the Florida Legislature

Florida Democrats filed bills that seek to expand rules regarding...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Mon., October 30, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Ybor shootings Tampa Police arrested Tyrell Stephen Phillips and charged him...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Join us at Skipper’s Smokehouse November 4th as we present a tribute to The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits and the entire “Some Girls” album in celebration of Mick Jagger turning 80! 🎸🎂Rock the house with your Best Jagger impersonation! You don’t want to miss this show! CLICK FOR TICKETS==> https://fb.me/e/S2Xrhe5F #Events #wmnf #community #TheRollingStones #SomeGirls #MickJagger #80thBirthday #Tribute #SkippersSmokehouse #BestJaggerImpersonation Come explore WMNF's eclectic mix of music, news & community programming at our Open House Nov 5th! Hear from our passionate team, indulge in delicious food & discover why we ❤️ what we do! #WMNF #OpenHouse #DiscoverWMNF 🎶🎙️🗣️🎉 RSVP VIA COMMUNITY EVENTS IN LINKTREE! https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #JazzInTheNight #BobSeymour #MichaelRoss #Giraffe #NewReleases #HalloweenJazz"> Tune in to #MoBluesMonday tonight! Host Bobbie Dusenberry is sitting in with an awesome show lined up: Albert Cummings, Alex Lopez Music, Paul & Nick Moss, Danielle Nicole 🎸🎙️🎶 Get an update on our beloved Larry & his blues! 💙 6-9pm on WMNF Community Radio! 🎧 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #BluesMonday #BluesLovers #MusicMonday 🎉 Tune in to @poetryiswmnf this Sunday at 7pm to hear from legendary spoken word group The Last Poets and more! 🗣 Join us for an inspiring night of words with Abiodun Oyewole of the iconic group. 💯 Don't miss it! CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #SpokenWord #Poetry