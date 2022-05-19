Coronavirus positivity increases for the tenth straight week in Hillsborough County

Share this:

The percentage of coronavirus tests returning a positive result increased again in the last week in Hillsborough County. Test positivity has increased for ten weeks in a row and is now at nearly 11%.

According to Hillsborough’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 10.9% of coronavirus tests during the week ending Tuesday (May 17) were positive. For comparison, ten weeks ago, COVID-19 positivity rates in Hillsborough were 2.2%.

The story is quite similar in other Tampa Bay area counties. Positivity in Pinellas County was 13% for the week ending Sunday (May 15), according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. In Sarasota, it was 17.4%, In Manatee, 15.9%, in Polk, 10.8%, in Pasco, 12.2% and Hernando County had 14% positive coronavirus tests.

The CDC considers the COVID-19 Community Level in these counties to be “Low.” It recommends the following precautions: “Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.”