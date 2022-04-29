Coronavirus positivity rates continue to rise in Tampa Bay area counties

Share this:

The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties continues to rise.

COVID-19 in Hillsborough

According to Hillsborough’s COVID-19 dashboard, it was at 5.7% as of the week ending Tuesday. The rate has continued to increase since mid-March.

COVID-19 in Pinellas

The picture is similar in Pinellas County. Coronavirus test positivity was 5.9% for the week ending last Thursday, according to the county’s online dashboard.

But more recent data posted on the CDC’s website show that through Monday, the positivity rate in Pinellas was up to 7.6%.

The actual positivity numbers are expected to be higher, in part because many home test results are not reported to the CDC.