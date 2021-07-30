More opportunities for you to get the COVID-19 vaccination including with the Super Bowl trophy & at Dalí Museum

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

If you want to get your COVID-19 vaccination, you have several ways to do so in the Tampa Bay area. That includes protecting yourself from the coronavirus by getting jabbed at a spa, an art museum or at an event with the Super Bowl trophy.

The Florida Department of Health – Pinellas announced by email several locations to get a COVID-19 vaccine:

“As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, vaccines remain the single most effective weapon against the virus.

“To make getting your COVID-19 vaccine more convenient, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) sends its outreach team to community locations several times a week. As always, vaccines are provided at no cost. Those vaccinated will receive a $10 food voucher. Anyone 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Outreach events are held at different locations but are open to the public without appointments required.”

Here is where you can get the coronavirux vaccine in Pinellas, according to DOH-Pinellas:

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Stop by the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa, 105 N. Bayshore Dr. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The outreach team will return on Aug. 26 to provide second doses to those who select the Pfizer vaccine.

Friday, Aug. 6: Visit the renowned Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg, for your choice of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines in its community room from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Those vaccinated will receive a voucher and a shopping tote.

Saturday, Aug. 7: Come to the Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the first of two Pfizer vaccines or a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The staff will return on Sept. 18 to provide second Pfizer doses at the same location.

Friday evening vaccinations around St. Petersburg:

“The outreach team continues to partner with Not My Son to provide vaccines at its Friday evening events around St. Petersburg. For a schedule of events, go to https://www.stpete.org/residents/education___youth_programs/my_brothers_and_sisters_keepers.php . Vouchers are also provided at those events.

“To find all locations where vaccines are provided, go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ or call 1-800-232-0233.

“For more information about DOH-Pinellas, go to http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/ or follow us on Twitter at @HealthyPinellas. We are also on Facebook and Nextdoor to provide public health updates and information.”

In Hillsborough, you can get vaccinated and see the Super Bowl trophy

The office of Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers emailed a press release Thursday about a free vaccine community event that also includes an appearance by the Super Bowl trophy.

The press release is below:

“Hillsborough County residents have another opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and this one comes with a special bonus: a chance to take a selfie with the Lombardi Trophy, which is awarded to the National Football League’s Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

“Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers and the Florida Department of Health will host a vaccine community event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2511 East Columbus Drive, in Tampa. Residents can receive a free Pfizer vaccine and take their picture with the NFL Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Lombardi Trophy.

“Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine are scheduled on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Vaccines are available for residents 12 and older. Parents and legal guardians of minors from 12 to 17 years old must be present at the time the minor receives the vaccine.

“Those expected to be in attendance include representatives from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the City of Tampa Police Department, New Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes and County Commissioner Gwen Myers.”