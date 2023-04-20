Democrats fear for public schools as new Senate bill advances

Share this:

A controversial bill advanced in a Senate subcommittee Thursday that will divert some public school funds to charter schools. Democratic senators worry about the effect this will have on under-funded public schools.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Travis Hutson, is meant to use a portion of public school funds to maintain charter schools.

This comes after the governor signed a new law making every Florida student eligible for taxpayer-financed vouchers to attend private schools worth about $8,000 dollars.

“I’m deeply concerned about this coupled with the voucher bill and the landscape of traditional public schools in our state.”

That was Democratic Senator Lauren Book. Other senators, including Democratic Senator Tina Polsky, mentioned the poor conditions some Florida public schools are already in.

“I don’t think you just give a blank check to a charter school. There are some in my district that are brand new. These beautiful new buildings- so, then are they going to build a pickleball court for their kids and ours don’t even have- public schools don’t even have air conditioning?”

Republican Senator Dennis Baxley supported the bill, claiming that choice is fundamental when it comes to education.

“There is something in making a choice that is a self-fulfilling prophecy. If it doesn’t work, we can still make another change. And this funding method to try to accommodate and support this idea of people with choices is a good thing.”

The bill advanced along party lines.