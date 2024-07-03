Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

DeSantis Declares War On Arts & Culture

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Share
Matt Newton, Karla Hartley & Trish Perry, Arts Advocates

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis scalped over $32 million in arts and culture grants budgeted by the legislature from the Florida budget. He vetoed virtually ALL state funding for arts and culture programs and organizations, large and small, from the Florida Aquarium and Tampa Museum of Art to a Black History Museum, to children’s orchestra programs, and community opera and theater programs, to name a few.  This is the first time that all arts and culture funding was cut from the budget. Why did he do it? DeSantis explained, “You have your tax dollars being given in grants to things like the Fringe Festival, which is like a sexual festival where they’re doing all this stuff, and it’s like, how many of you think your tax dollars should go to fund that?”

On Wednesday, July 3, MidPoint was joined by representatives from some of the smaller local cultural institutions that will feel the pain of these cuts most acutely. Trish Perry, Producer of the Tampa Fringe Festival, which was name-checked by DeSantis as an example of what he believed was a “sexual festival” unworthy of state funding, joined us to explain what “Fringe” actually was. Karla Hartley, Producing Artistic Director of Stageworks Theater in Channelside also joined us to talk about the pressure on these and other smaller organizations with limited donor pools to make up for the loss of funding. Matt Newton, attorney, and arts advocate, commented on the economic impact of the arts and the importance of a robust and vibrant arts and cultural community to our quality of life and to attract corporate relocations to Florida.

The complete show is available for listening on demand here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

You may also like

UF higher education university
Advocates criticize DeSantis after veto of bill granting in-state tuition to prisoners

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill last month that...

Window home repair
Tampa is giving up to $100K for home repairs to eligible residents

Healthy Homes Program is offering homeowners $100,000 in free critical...

Exploring Weight Loss Medications, Cholesterol Management, and Autoimmune Conditions with Dr Fred Harvey

Dr. Fred Harvey discusses various health topics, with a significant...

The Scoop: Weds. July 3rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Beryl is hitting Jamaica today and will hit The...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: