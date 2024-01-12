Discussion series: “How to Build Understanding and Respect in Jewish-Christian Relations”

From the Saint Leo University Facebook page.

Saint Leo University is hosting a discussion series called “Beyond Tolerance: How to Build Understanding and Respect in Jewish-Christian Relations.” According to an email from the university, this free, three-session series is being hosted by Congregation Schaarai Zedek in Tampa on January 29th, February 12th, and March 11th from 7 pm-8:30 pm.

The location is 3303 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33609. According to the email, the series will address: “How do Jews and Christians relate today? How have they related in the past? What are the challenges facing Jewish-Christian relations?”

You must RSVP.