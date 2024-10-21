Donald Trump ahead by double digits in Florida, UNF poll shows

Donald Trump in Tampa. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (2016).

Listen:

A new voter poll from the University of North Florida shows former President Donald Trump ahead by double digits in the state.

The phone poll sampled almost 1,000 likely Voters in Florida on their choice for president, U.S Senate, and policy issues.

Dr. Mike Binder is the faculty director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at UNF.

“We used to be a purple state, that’s no longer the case – we have a lot more registered Republicans than Democrats, and we’re firmly in the red camp now,” Binder told WMNF.

The poll showed former President Donald Trump ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris by over 10 percentage points.

“Our surveyors would call people, ‘oh, do you have a couple minutes to answer a few questions about state and national issues in Florida?’ And, I’m voting for Trump! Click. or I’m voting for Harris! Click. Or, go MAGA! or Trump is crazy or Harris is terrible. Click. Or you know, a lot of folks will just count that as a refusal because the person didn’t take the survey and move on. We catalog that information.” Binder said.

The poll also shows Republican Senator Rick Scott holds a narrow lead against Democratic challenger Debbie Murcarsel-Powell.

Binder says it’s surprising given the survey’s double-digit lead for Trump.

“In a state where Trump is up ten, Republicans are out-registered over Democrats by 6 or 7 points, and Rick Scott was only up three and that’s something that, you know, is pretty surprising to me,” Binder said.

Out of almost a thousand Floridians surveyed, 49% said they’d vote for Scott, while 46% expressed support for Murcarsel-Powell.

Binder says Trump’s lead widened from 7 to 10 points since the university’s last poll in July.

View WMNF’s Voter Guide for information on candidates and how to find your polling locations.

Read full results here:

Unf Porl Fall Statewide Oct 2024 Press Release