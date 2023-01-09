Dr. Bryce Appelbaum on why healthcare has it all wrong about the eyes

We welcomed Dr. Bryce Appelbaum, OD, FCOVD, on 2o23’s inaugural Healthy Step Show on 88.5 WMNF Tampa and discussed the implications of capitalism on global health. He discussed how capitalism is eating humans alive, as seen in the US immigration debacle, the cashless society, and the Food and Drug Administration’s negligence in protecting people from artificial dyes and flavors in food. He also discussed the effectiveness of amber lenses, blue blockers, in improving sleep quality, and Bob, a caller to the show, discussed how capitalism is affecting the Tampa Bay area in the form of tearing down trees to build condos.

“Capitalism is eating humans alive. It uses them for the fodder to pave its way through profit. So we need to rethink this whole system and really consider what’s going on here. Because this is not just about money. This is about people’s access to food, to health care, to shelter, to water.” – Dr. Bryce Appelbaum, OD, FCOVD

Dr. Appelbaum is on a mission to change the way the world views vision. He believes there is more to vision than just 20/20 eyesight and has developed programs to retrain the brain to revise the eyes. He has been featured on the front page of USA Today, in the New York Times Magazine, Bethesda Magazine, and as the cover story of OT Advance. He was the 2022 recipient of The Future of Health Award at the Mindshare Leadership Summit and has shared the stage with Dr. Joe Dispenza, Marie Forleo, and JJ Virgin. Dr Appelbaum is a pioneer in neuro-optometry passionate about unlocking life’s potential through vision. His expertise includes reorganizing the visual brain post-concussion to return to learn and return to life, remediating visual developmental delays interfering with reading and learning, and enhancing visual skills to elevate sports performance. Dr. Appelbaum has worked with hundreds of professional athletes, numerous professional and collegiate sports teams, and countless amateur athletes to transform raw talent into honed performance through vision. He is the owner and managing doctor at Appelbaum Vision, PC, a private practice specializing in Vision Therapy and Rehabilitation with offices in Bethesda and Annapolis, Maryland. He is the creator and owner of ScreenFit, the premier eye doctor created online vision training program designed to transform your tired, strained, and blurry computer eyes into HD clear vision. He is also a partner in Ares-Academy, online sports vision training and neurocognitive training curriculum.