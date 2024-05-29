Dr. Fred Harvey Explains Functional Medicine

In this episode of the Healthy Steps show on WMNF Tampa, Dr. Fred Harvey provides an in-depth look at functional medicine, highlighting its role in transforming healthcare by focusing on root causes and personalized patient care. Dr. Harvey explains how functional medicine differs from conventional medicine by treating the whole person rather than just the disease. He discusses the principles of functional medicine, such as biochemical individuality, the importance of lifestyle and nutrition, and the interconnectedness of the body’s systems.

Dr. Harvey shares his experiences attending the Institute for Functional Medicine’s Annual International Conference and emphasizes the importance of evidence-based practices and patient-centered care. He also illustrates how functional medicine has helped patients with complex health issues, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain, by addressing underlying factors such as toxicity and nutritional deficiencies.