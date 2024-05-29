Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Dr. Fred Harvey Explains Functional Medicine

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
Share

In this episode of the Healthy Steps show on WMNF Tampa, Dr. Fred Harvey provides an in-depth look at functional medicine, highlighting its role in transforming healthcare by focusing on root causes and personalized patient care. Dr. Harvey explains how functional medicine differs from conventional medicine by treating the whole person rather than just the disease. He discusses the principles of functional medicine, such as biochemical individuality, the importance of lifestyle and nutrition, and the interconnectedness of the body’s systems.

Dr. Harvey shares his experiences attending the Institute for Functional Medicine’s Annual International Conference and emphasizes the importance of evidence-based practices and patient-centered care. He also illustrates how functional medicine has helped patients with complex health issues, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain, by addressing underlying factors such as toxicity and nutritional deficiencies.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

A realistic satellite graphic of hurricane moving toward Florida.
Pinellas County emergency management prepares for this hurricane season

This hurricane season, Pinellas County plans to focus on getting...

Tennis champion Coco Gauff urges young Floridians to vote

Listen: U-S Open champion Coco Gauff recently called for young...

pronouns they them
The Florida High School Athletic Association’s bylaws now say “sex” instead of “gender”

The State Board of Education approved changes in the Florida...

stethoscope on money
Medicaid eligibility trial rescheduled to July

The class-action lawsuit is over people being dropped from Florida’s...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Summer Fund Drive starts TODAY! Summer days are best spent with WMNF 88.5! Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, tune in to the sounds of summer on your favorite community radio station. Support us today and ensure that the tunes keep coming all season long! Let's Elevate the community together! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate 🌊 Get ready to make waves this summer with WMNF 88.5! Our summer fund drive runs from May 29th to June 5th. 🎶📻 Show your support for Tampa Bay’s best station and snag some cool summer swag. Donate, enjoy great music and news, and help keep us on the airwaves. Don’t miss out—elevate your summer vibes with WMNF 88.5! 🌞🎉 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Roxx Revolt! This Florida band doesn't adhere to any of the subjections placed upon rock acts; Experimental with their sound and aesthetics this is a band you do not want to miss! Watch them live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #wmnf #Music SPECIAL #THROWBACKTHURSDAY! This is were it all began. That spark of an idea and the acknowledgment that the area was in need of great community radio. Thank you Cam for all you have done to make the WMNF vision a reality! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Thank you so much, Creative Loafing Tampa, for the fantastic article honoring the incredible Cameron Dilley! We're grateful for everything Cameron has done for WMNF. Be sure to tune in for his final sign-off on Friday. We love you, Cameron! Please add a message to him below! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #Music #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: