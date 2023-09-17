Education, Civic Engagement in the Sunshine State

Share this:

Kimbery Brown-Blunt visits the Forum to announce an important Legislative Education Forum to discuss empowering communities through education, justice and civic engagement. Panelist will include elected Democratic State Senator Darryl Rouson, Representative Fentrice Driskell, Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers and Hillsborough Schools Board Vice Chair, Henry “Shake” Washington.

As school board races become increasingly divided and Florida’s Governor continues to exploit it to be a gaslighting culture warrior empowering fascist we explore what to look for in identifying such candidates to expose them.

Also, the case for more Black and Latino medical professionals.