Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Environmental groups could sue the feds for delays in determining if manatees are reclassified as endangered

Posted on by Staff
Share
manatees
Manatees, Crystal River, Florida. By Seán Kinane (Jan. 2008).

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Supporters of bolstering protections for manatees notified the federal government Thursday that they are preparing to file a lawsuit over delays in determining whether manatees should be classified as an endangered species.

The notice stems from a petition that four organizations and an individual filed in November 2022 asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reclassify manatees from a threatened species to an endangered species.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic, Miami Waterkeeper, the Save the Manatee Club and Frank S. González García said in Thursday’s filing that federal officials did not comply with a requirement to provide findings within 12 months of the petition about whether reclassification was warranted.

“The West Indian manatee is in danger of extinction, and the (Fish and Wildlife) Service’s continued delay in issuing its 12-month finding harms the manatee’s prospects for survival and recovery,” the notice said. “Petitioners are eager to address this violation and to discuss with the service prospects for resolution ahead of litigation. If the service does not act promptly to correct its failure to timely issue the 12-month finding, petitioners will pursue litigation against the agency.”

The petition was filed after Florida had a record 1,100 manatee deaths in 2021, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data. The state had 800 manatee deaths in 2022, followed by 518 in 2023. As of March 15, 154 manatees had died this year.

At least part of the spike in deaths in 2021 and 2022 was related to a lack of seagrass in areas such as the Indian River Lagoon, causing manatees to starve. That led state and federal wildlife officials to take a highly unusual step of feeding lettuce to manatees that congregated in warm water near a Florida Power & Light power plant in Brevard County.

The notice filed Thursday said algae blooms in the Indian River Lagoon have led to loss of seagrass, a primary food source for manatees. But it also pointed to other factors threatening manatees, including boat strikes and the potential future closure of power plants whose outfalls provide warm water that offers winter refuges to manatees.

“These growing, unmitigated threats demonstrate that existing regulatory mechanisms are inadequate to safeguard the species’ continued existence, highlighting the urgent need for the (Fish and Wildlife) Service to respond to the petition and grant the West Indian manatee the appropriate classification by listing them as an ‘endangered species,’” the notice said.

The petition seeks to effectively reverse a 2017 decision that reclassified manatees from endangered to threatened.

While federal officials have not issued the “12-month finding,” they issued another document in October that indicated the Fish and Wildlife Service would conduct a review and that shifting manatees from a threatened species to an endangered species “may be warranted.”

“We find the petition presents substantial information that seagrass loss may be a threat to the species such that it may meet the definition of an endangered species under the (Endangered Species) Act,” the document said. “Therefore, we find that the petition presents substantial information that the petitioned action, reclassifying the West Indian manatee as endangered, may be warranted and we will commence a status review to determine if the action is warranted.”

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri., March 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

School lunches sourced from Florida Lunch looked a little different...

Narcan
College dorms in Florida could be required to have naloxone or other opioid antagonists

The proposed rule would require Florida’s public colleges to have...

Rainfall via FPREN and WMNF
Rain will be widespread in Florida Friday and Saturday; local flooding and severe storm cells are possible

Several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to...

teenage laborer
The Florida Legislature sends its bills to relax child labor laws and to keep kids off social media to the governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis has until April 5 to act on...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.” WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio OUR TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES CONTINUES with the incredible @Eddie9v “Playing all over the South since he was 15, Eddie 9V is known for his proud allegiance to back-to-basics blues, but on “Beg Borrow and Steal,” he turns his guitar and voice to gut-bucket soul, the kind that is not really made anymore, and his passion is so palpable it makes the music bristle with discovery. Rich organ and bright horn flares flesh out the old-school track, which sounds quite deliberately like it could have been rcorded 50 years ago at Muscle Shoals or Hi Records.” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic 🎵 Get ready for the ultimate music haul! The WMNF Record and CD Sale is back on March 23rd, and we had to share a retro #tbt of a previous sale back in 2019! 💿 Score amazing deals on CDs, LPs, and more from WMNF! 🙌 Don't miss out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNFRecordSale #MusicHaul #VinylFrenzy 🎶
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Down n Dirty
Player position: