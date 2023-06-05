Episode 15, May 30, 2023: Code Enforcement Undergirds Black Reparations-Mentesnot
Local code enforcement offers a convincing debate for Black people’s Reparations.
Mentesnot is an established longtime citizen of Hillsborough County, and the property owner continues to advocate and fight to remove fines that have been excessive code enforcement, which put his family property in jeopardy due to growing financial debt that the homeowner cannot afford to pay. The nationwide problem is that Code enforcement targets low-income neighborhoods, primarily Black communities; it is prevalent and ongoing in East Tampa. Is this another local and state commandeer of land supported by the federal government to remove Black people from their communities as a form of gentrification? For over 200 years, Black Americans have been demanding Reparations, and this code enforcement adds another layer of the need for Black Reparations.