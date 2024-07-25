The Scoop: Thurs. July 25th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pinellas County Commission will discuss Rays stadium

The Pinellas County Commissions will meet today to discuss plans to contribute nearly $313 million towards a new stadium.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough School Board voted to sue the Hillsborough County Commission for attempting to derail a proposed property tax hike helping with an increase in teacher pay.

DeSantis weighs in on lawsuit

DeSantis accused Hillsborough County of mismanaging its budget.

A federal judge will allow a Florida school board to take a shortened deposition from a 7-year-old who is among others who are accusing the board of violating the First Amendment.

