The Scoop: Thurs. July 25th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Pinellas County Commission will discuss Rays stadium 

The Pinellas County Commissions will meet today to discuss plans to contribute nearly $313 million towards a new stadium.

Hillsborough School Board on why it’s suing County Commissions 

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough School Board voted to sue the Hillsborough County Commission for attempting to derail a proposed property tax hike helping with an increase in teacher pay.

DeSantis weighs in on lawsuit

DeSantis accused Hillsborough County of mismanaging its budget.

A 7-year-old must testify about library book access in a Florida school district 

A federal judge will allow a Florida school board to take a shortened deposition from a 7-year-old who is among others who are accusing the board of violating the First Amendment.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

