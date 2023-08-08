Episode 18: Andrea Debose a Prose in the Tampa Federal Court System and Won. However, experiencing unnatural delay.

Share this:

Is the federal civil court system for justice for the everyday person or is it only for corporate and the wealthy. There are over 3000 prose cases being tried in the federal court system and it is expected less than one percent will win in a court of law. The federal courts theme appears to be extremely bias that only protect corporate America and/or who has the money. The Federal court system appears to be far from justice and fairness.

The few that win in federal courts may experience lengthy delays and refusals to award damages.