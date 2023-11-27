Ms. Peters is in a very important position to assist small Black Businesses to have all of their documents in order to apply for a small business loan from non-traditional or traditional financial institutions. We will discuss the origination of BBIF and the capital available for small Black business loans.
Episode 20: Interview with Tarneisha Peters, Director of BBIF small business loan institution
