Episode 20: Interview with Tarneisha Peters, Director of BBIF small business loan institution

Posted on by Saba Baptiste
Ms. Peters is in a very important position to assist small Black Businesses to have all of their documents in order to apply for a small business loan from non-traditional or traditional financial institutions.  We will discuss the origination of BBIF and the capital available for small Black business loans.

