Ex-New College of Florida trustee challenges Congress member Vern Buchanan

Share this:

A former New College of Florida trustee who left the board after being denied confirmation by the state Senate has launched a congressional campaign.

Eddie Speir filed paperwork Monday to enter the 2024 race in Congressional District 16 in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Speir’s candidacy sets up a Republican primary against U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Speir criticized the incumbent in a lengthy Twitter post as he announced his run.

“I have heard Vern Buchanan is a statesman for (the) Republican Party, but he appears to be more of a statesman for the status quo. We need more,” Speir wrote.

Jan Schneider, a Democrat, also is running for the seat.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in January appointed Speir, a founder of a private Christian school in Bradenton, as a New College trustee.

Speir was part of a slate of six trustees appointed by DeSantis to try to overhaul the small liberal arts college in Sarasota.

While the Senate last month confirmed other members of the New College board, it did not give approval to Speir.

DeSantis subsequently appointed Joe Jacquot, a former general counsel to the governor, to serve as a trustee.

©2023 The News Service of Florida