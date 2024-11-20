Facing a state probe, Gulfport Council Member Ian O’Hara resigns: The Gabber

Ian O'Hara (left) and Sam Henderson listen to public comment leading up to O’Hara’s resignation. Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Cameron Healy/The Gabber.

By Cathy Salustri, The Gabber

For the first time in Gulfport’s history, a Gulfport City Council member has resigned in the face of suspension, a State Attorney investigation, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, and possible removal by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In October, news of Ian O’Hara’s spending city funds at local bars, restaurants, taxi services, and for laundry services came to light. Earlier this month, The Gabber Newspaper acquired the receipts for all the charges. O’Hara’s spending since he took office in March 2023 totaled $9,474.81; all but $2,287.64 of that went for drinks, meals, taxi rides, and laundry. A similar review of the rest of Gulfport’s elected officials revealed no such expenses.

At the Nov. 19 city council meeting, Mayor Sam Henderson heard from City Attorney Andy Salzman about the City’s options. After Salzman said the council had several options but couldn’t, in this case, remove an elected official, Henderson turned to O’Hara and asked him to resign.

O’Hara said no.

Initially.

But, as council entertained a motion for a formal FDLE investigation, a State Attorney investigation, asking DeSantis to remove O’Hara, and suspending O’Hara, the Ward IV council member changed his mind.

He told the mayor he wanted to resign.

While O’Hara initially refused to resign, once talk turned to a State investigation, he changed his mind.

Photo by Cameron Healy

Gulfport Purchasing Cards

All city staff issued a purchasing card is required to sign a cardholder agreement outlining the card get used only for certain types of expenses.

The agreement, which stipulates the holder will “use this Purchasing Card only for actual and necessary City of Gulfport business expenses incurred by me in accordance with the City of Gulfport’s Purchasing Card Procedures. Cash advances through bank tellers or automated teller machines are prohibited.”

It also says, “I acknowledge that use of this card for any purpose other than City of Gulfport approved business expenses are prohibited and will be grounds for termination. In addition, I must reimburse the City of Gulfport for such charges. Use of this card for travel and other public business is governed and limited by Chapter 112.061 Florida Statutes, the City Charter and ordinances. It is my responsibility to be aware of the requirements of these laws and to use this card only in conformance therewith.”

The City Clerk’s office could not locate O’Hara’s signed form. The current clerk, Theresa Carrico, assumed the roll after O’Hara took office. She was not responsible for securing the signed form.

Leading up to O’Hara’s resignation, the Nov. 19 meeting’s public comment about O’Hara’s charges was not tolerant.

“It is not for your personal consumption,” Gulfportian Jennifer Whitaker told O’Hara. “I found it very disheartening.

“If money was used it needs to be reimbursed,” she said, before adding, “I am not picking on any one person here.”

That last comment raised audible laughter from the crowd.

City Attorney Andy Salzman’s Opinion

Salzman gave council his researched opinion on the options.

“That policy for credit card use is restricted,” Salzman said, “Our policy is identical to what the State provides for.”

Salzman detailed the evidence against O’Hara, and provided the Council with options on how they could deal with the situation.

“From conversations and looking at standards and laws, there is no dispute on the evidence. There’s no surprise with what records show. I’ve spoken with Council Member O’Hara, the City Clerk, and the City Manager. I’ve reviewed the evidence including receipts. It is uncontested that Council Member O’Hara used his credit card on goods not allocated for municipal reimbursement,” said Salzman. “Removal happens under the Governor. We have several options if you determine there is a violation, which I believe is unrefuted.”

Salzman laid out the Council’s options for O’Hara, from the least severe punishment to the most.

Photo by Cameron Healy

Options For Council

Salzman laid out the Council’s options for O’Hara, from the least severe punishment to the most.

Salzman said the Council could do nothing, and wait until the March 2025 election for the voters to decide. Beyond that, he said they can turn it over to the Florida Governor, censure O’Hara, suspend him without pay, turn it over to the Florida Commission on Ethics, refer it to the State Attorney’s office, take legal action to recover the money, or turn it over to the FDLE.

Salzman also said council could combine these options.

“The only thing you cannot do is directly remove him; that must be done by the Governor or through a recall election,” said Salzman.

Members of the audience began calling for O’Hara’s resignation.

Council’s Response

After hearing what Salzman had to say, Henderson spoke directly to O’Hara.

“If you want to save face and resign and work out a repayment plan, I would be comfortable with that. This comes at a time when people are going through some of the toughest stuff we’ve ever been through,” said Henderson. “I’m really surprised. If you don’t resign, my recommendation would be to pursue prosecution and suspend without pay to repay debt. People deserve to hear what you have to say.”

O’Hara, sitting back in his chair away from the microphone, said, “You can make the choice then.” O’Hara said he believed it should be up to the election in March.

Chants of “resign!” and “man up!” arose from the crowd.

O’Hara, sitting back in his chair away from the microphone, said, “You can make the choice then.”

Photo by Cameron Healy

Gulfport Council Member Ian O’Hara Resigns

Council member April Thanos (Ward I) clarified that with the repayment plan, she didn’t want to have a long-term for pay. She also said she disagreed that O’Hara’s City salary during his suspension should go toward repayment. Both Henderson and Council Member Paul Ray (Ward III) agreed with Thanos.

Council member Christine Brown (Ward II) asked more clarifying questions about what suspension would mean. Salzman explained that although O’Hara would not be allowed to represent the City, he would be allowed to attend meetings and vote on agenda items.

Henderson said he believed the City should notify the governor, turn the situation over to FDLE, State Attorney, suspend O’Hara without pay, and put him on a repayment plan.

“I’m really sad you’re putting us in this position,” Brown told O’Hara.

“I think you owe the Council, the residents, and the City an apology,” said Ray. “You put a stain on all of us.”

After the motion to refer the case to the State for investigation, O’Hara resigned… to the tune of applause from the audience.

Henderson said he wanted O’Hara to resign and agree to repay and in exchange council wouldn’t bring it to a state level, but O’Hara simply resigned.

Police escorted O’Hara from the meeting at a 20-minute break following O’Hara’s resignation. More than half of the audience also left the meeting. After the break, the City went back to business as usual, with O’Hara’s seat vacant.

After the motion to refer the case to the State for investigation, O’Hara resigned… to the tune of applause from the audience. Photo by Cameron Healy

Gulfport’s O’Hara Resigns; What Happens Next?

The City has a provision in place to appoint an interim council member until the next election. They must appoint this person within 30 days, or the Governor can make the appointment. The election for the Ward IV seat is on Mar. 11, 2025.

