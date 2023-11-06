Donate Now!
Factors Influencing Sleep Quality and Overall Health with Dr. Fred Harvey

Posted on
The quality of our sleep and the factors that influence it are crucial elements that significantly impact our overall health. Dr. Fred Harvey, a renowned health expert, provides an insightful perspective on this topic. He emphasizes the importance of deep, restorative sleep, facilitated by the body’s production of melatonin, an antioxidant that aids in the removal of oxidative stress in the brain. Dr. Harvey also highlights the detrimental effects of blue light exposure, alcohol consumption, and aggressive exercise on sleep quality, and underscores the link between sleep deprivation and an increased risk of dementia. His views are shaped by his extensive experience and deep understanding of the human body and its needs. Join us as we delve deeper into this topic with Dr. Fred Harvey on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast.

 

 

(00:03:11) Optimizing Melatonin Production for Better Sleep

(00:05:40) The Impact of Alcohol on Deep Sleep

(00:08:42) The Health Benefits of Organic Soy

(00:11:44) Managing SIBO through diet and targeted treatments

(00:14:54) Improving Sleep Quality with Progesterone and Lifestyle Changes

(00:20:09) The Impact of Red Meat on Inflammation

(00:25:33) The Benefits of Outdoor Walking for Health

(00:42:39) Negative Impacts of Time Change on Sleep

