Fascist Dictatorship in Florida

by and filed under African American, American History, Education, Uncategorized.

Kim Jackson joins the discussion to explore the question of growing dictatorship in Florida as the Governor moves against the Advance Placement African American History course. A fast and furious assault on voting rights and a host of other moves by the Florida legislator and the Governor leads us to see a growing fascism and a feeling of marshal law in the state.

Dr. John Streater announced a political, historical film about race violence and labor movement and solidarity followed with a panel discussion.

 