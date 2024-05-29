Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

FEA criticizes Florida for keeping a history standard touting the benefits of slavery

Posted on by Staff
Share
padlock and chains
Shackles and padlock used during slavery by BlackAperture via iStock for WMNF News

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The leader of the Florida Education Association teachers union on Wednesday criticized the State Board of Education for not reversing course on a controversial history standard approved last year.

The board, meeting in Miami, signed off on some changes to social studies standards for public schools. But the changes did not revise a sixth-grade African American history standard that drew backlash because of a slavery-related issue when it was approved last summer.

The backlash centered on a standard that says, “Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

FEA President Andrew Spar on Wednesday criticized the standard remaining part of the larger instructional guidelines.

“That is a concern, as well as making sure that our students have a complete and honest history around both the African American experience and all experiences in our country,” Spar said.

He urged members of the board to talk with teachers across the state about the standards.

Board Vice Chair Ryan Petty argued that rules and standards approved by the board are crafted with input from educators.

“The notion that we’re not out engaged with educators and engaged with teachers in developing these rules is a false notion,” Petty said.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Florida’s Python Challenge offers cash for catching Burmese pythons

Listen: South Florida has an issue with the rapidly reproducing...

Florida springs
Environmental groups ask the feds to set Florida water quality standards for algae bloom toxins

A coalition asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to set...

The Scoop: Thur. May 30th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida police in question for actions in Bartow and Lakeland....

Hurricane Idalia
New Florida law will require flood disclosures with home sales

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed nine bills, including one to require...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT Summer Fund Drive starts TODAY! Summer days are best spent with WMNF 88.5! Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, tune in to the sounds of summer on your favorite community radio station. Support us today and ensure that the tunes keep coming all season long! Let's Elevate the community together! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate 🌊 Get ready to make waves this summer with WMNF 88.5! Our summer fund drive runs from May 29th to June 5th. 🎶📻 Show your support for Tampa Bay’s best station and snag some cool summer swag. Donate, enjoy great music and news, and help keep us on the airwaves. Don’t miss out—elevate your summer vibes with WMNF 88.5! 🌞🎉 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Roxx Revolt! This Florida band doesn't adhere to any of the subjections placed upon rock acts; Experimental with their sound and aesthetics this is a band you do not want to miss! Watch them live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #wmnf #Music SPECIAL #THROWBACKTHURSDAY! This is were it all began. That spark of an idea and the acknowledgment that the area was in need of great community radio. Thank you Cam for all you have done to make the WMNF vision a reality! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: