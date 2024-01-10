Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A federal judge says a First Amendment lawsuit can go ahead against a Florida school district for restricting access to library books

Posted on by Staff
Share
banned books, First Amendment
Banned books. Displayed at The Hive St. Pete. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Aug. 2023)

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A federal judge Wednesday cleared the way for a First Amendment challenge to decisions by the Escambia County School Board to remove or restrict access to school library books.

U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell rejected motions to dismiss First Amendment claims in the lawsuit filed in May by seven parents of schoolchildren, five authors, the publishing company Penguin Random House and the free-speech group PEN America, according to a document posted on the court docket.

The plaintiffs also alleged violations of equal protection rights, but Wetherell dismissed that claim.

Attorneys for the school board argued Wetherell should dismiss the case for a series of reasons, including that plaintiffs did not have legal standing and the board has the authority to decide which books to purchase and keep on school shelves. The lawsuit involves the removal of 10 books and restrictions on access to more than 150 others, according to an earlier court document filed by the plaintiffs. Examples include, “The Bluest Eye,” a novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, and the book “And Tango Makes Three,” which tells the story of two male penguins who raised a penguin chick at New York’s Central Park Zoo. The case is playing out amid wide-ranging debates in Florida and other states about school officials removing or restricting access to books.

Tags
, , , , , ,

You may also like

Florida House of Representatives
Will the Florida budget be conservative? Time will tell

House members have proposed spending more than $7 billion on...

Health Insurance Now!

The open enrollment period to obtain subsidized health insurance from...

teenage laborer
Bill that loosens rules on hours that Florida teens can work advances in the House

The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee...

education classes teacher school
The Florida Senate passes a scaled-back school ‘deregulation’ plan

The bill removes a requirement that high-school students pass the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
In Memory of Tom Collins, the voice that resonated through the airwaves at WMNF who passed on this 8th day of January 2024. His passion for music and unwavering dedication to the community enriched our lives. May his melodies linger in our hearts, and his legacy endure in the rhythm of the station he so dearly embraced. Rest in music, Tom. Your absence is deeply felt, and we already miss you tremendously. #RIP Retro Flashback Ft. @chuckprophetinexile at Tropical Heatwave 2016. Join us for his upcoming show January 11th 7PM at Skipper’s Smokehouse with Opening Act: Matt Burke of Have Gun - Will Travel 🎵 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #wmnf 🎵 LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: ⚡Quail Hollow⚡ Live in studio at 2pm! Click Listen in Linktree or catch them Live on Facebook! #wmnf #Music Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on Today WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay Presents: THE NEW RULERS! Tune in at 2PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Counterspin