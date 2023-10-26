Flood insurance tab for Hurricane Ian tops $4 billion

A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The National Flood Insurance Program paid $4.38 billion for more than 47,000 claims filed after last year’s Hurricane Ian, according to information the Federal Emergency Management Agency released Wednesday.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in September 2022 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state, causing widespread flooding.

Residents who have mortgages on properties in designated flood zones are required to have flood insurance, which is mostly purchased through the federal program.

Residential property insurance policies cover wind damage, but not flood damage.

