Florida Abortion Fund leaders host Abortion Fund Day at Florida Capitol

Last week, the state Senate passed a bill banning most abortions after six weeks. In response, a nonprofit raised awareness at the Florida capitol about money that’s available for Floridians seeking abortions from out-of-state providers.

Guerdy Remy is the Board President of the Florida Access Network.

“We believe that the lack of money should not be the reason to keep someone pregnant.”

This comes after the six-week abortion ban was passed in the state senate, where Republican Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez voiced her support.

“Instead of providing women with the support they need to keep their children, abortion has become the default solution to an unintended pregnancy.”

Among the speakers at Wednesday’s press conference was Democratic State Representative Anna Eskemami. She has a background working with Planned Parenthood.

“The stigma around abortion is real and, for families who need abortion funds, it’s often because they have other financial barriers. They’re navigating with rent, they might be struggling to afford food, and so we know how essential abortion funds are, and they speak to larger systematic issues where the choice to make personal decisions about your future is not a choice every person has.”

The Florida Abortion Fund encourages abortion advocates to donate or volunteer.