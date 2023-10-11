Donate Now!
Florida abortion measure raises $4.19 million

Posted on by Staff
Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade
Signs at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally along the downtown waterfront of St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (24 June 2022).

A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in Florida raised $4.192 million in cash and received $554,000 in in-kind contributions from July 1 through Sept. 30, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee had raised a total of $8.91 million in cash and nearly $826,000 in in-kind contributions as of Sept. 30.

Cash and in-kind contributions from July 1 through Sept. 30 included $1.832 million from Planned Parenthood organizations, according to a Florida Division of Elections database.

The committee had spent $8.792 million as of Sept. 30. The proposed constitutional amendment would bar laws that restrict abortion “before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom needs to submit at least 891,523 valid petition signatures to the state by Feb. 1 to get on the November 2024 ballot.

It also needs approval from the Florida Supreme Court of the proposed ballot wording.

The Division of Elections website Wednesday morning showed 402,082 valid signatures for the abortion measure.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

