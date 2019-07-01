Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried defends Florida cabinet meeting in Israel

Share this:

Both of Florida’s U.S. Senators are Republicans; the governor and two of the three other members of the state cabinet are Republicans; on MidPoint we heard from the only Democrat elected statewide in Florida: Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried.

It’s from a recent speech at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club where Fried spoke about things like a controversial state Cabinet meeting in Israel and her expectations of a new agricultural crop in Florida … hemp.

After the forum WMNF asked Commissioner Fried three questions about the cabinet’s trip to Israel. Here are her responses, beginning with: ‘Did you meet with any lobbyists while in Israel?’

“Uh, lobbyists in Israel or from …?”

SK: When you were on your trip.

“Oh, so there was definitely people that were on the trade mission that were from the [United] States that were, you know, government consultants. And there were — I don’t think that Israel itself has lobbyists. We were asking around but I think that the people that were on the trade mission, there was definitely a handful of lobbyists that were on the trade mission with the governor.”

WMNF asked Fried whether it was a good idea for the Florida Cabinet to hold what should have been a public meeting so far from Florida, in Israel.

And whether on her official trade mission to Israel Fried met with any Palestinian businesses or people.

“Not that I’m aware of. I think most of the companies that we met with were Ag-Tech companies. And the ones that I met with — we met with 50-70 companies that are ranging all types of agriculture commodities, Ag-Tech, water policies and environmental policies, medical marijuana companies, the Department of Agriculture over there in Israel, researchers across the board. “So all the companies that were start-ups. I didn’t ask if they were Israeli or Palestinian companies. But we were just looking for the different types of technology and innovation from the state.”

At the beginning of the show we played a comment left by a listener about the previous show. It was a recent speech by presidential candidate Bernie Sanders about democratic socialism. One listener critiqued democratic socialism from the left.