Florida Aquarium focuses on conservation

Opened in 1995, the Florida Aquarium was a pioneer in what is now the booming Channel District between downtown Tampa and Ybor City. Last year, 925,000 people visited the aquarium, the highest attendance in its history. Aquarium CEO Roger Germann joined WaveMakers to talk about the shift from being solely a tourist attraction to a champion of conservation, highlighted by the opening of a $4 million sea turtle rehabilitation center and ground-breaking research on coral.

To listen to the entire show, click the link below, go to the archives here or search for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.