Florida bill targeting trans drivers license identification stalls in Senate, passes House

Posted on by Chris Young
Transgender flag
Transgender Pride Flag with LGBTQ rainbow flag by apeyron via iStock for WMNF News.

A controversial bill forcing transgender people to identify their sex assigned at birth on their driver’s license will not be heard in the Senate. However, the bill is still being considered in the House despite pushback.

HB 1639 would require sex assigned at birth to be listed on driver’s licenses. It would also require certain medical providers to cover conversion therapy and de-transitioning services.

Republican Representative Dean Black is a sponsor of the bill.

“It’s no different than someone who’s born with blue eyes who gets green contacts. They’ll appear as they appear, but we all understand that their sex is an immutable, biological characteristic.”

Democratic Representative Angie Nixon spoke against the bill.

“This bill is very problematic. It shouldn’t even be heard. It’s not going to be heard in the Senate, so I really don’t know why we’re here. We are discriminating against people. It’s just flat-out wrong.”

Last month, LGBTQ activists spoke against this bill and others at a rally at the state capitol.

Democratic  Senator Shevrin Jones is openly gay and called for change.

“The LGBTQ community will no longer continue to be the punching bag of the Florida Legislature.”

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo made it clear that this bill is dead in the Senate.

“That bill, as far as I recall, that bill is still stuck in committee, and so, pursuant to our rules, we don’t do the cards or take bills out of committee.”

The bill passed 75 to 33.

 

