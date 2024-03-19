Florida buys $50 million more Israel bonds

Palestine and Israel flags by Ruma Aktar via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida has purchased an additional $50 million in bonds to assist Israel as it continues to wage war against Hamas in Gaza, state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Tuesday.

In a news release, Patronis encouraged his counterparts across the country to do likewise “to stand with Israel.” Florida, which also made purchases in October, increased its holdings of Israel bonds to $250 million.

The purchase comes as Israel continues to attack Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which killed 1,200 Israelis.