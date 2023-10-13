Donate Now!
Florida COVID-19 death toll climbs while new cases drop

Posted on by Staff
coronavirus
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Florida, while new COVID-19 cases have dropped in recent weeks.

The state Department of Health on Friday released a report that showed 91,590 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.

That was up from 91,178 deaths in a report issued two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred. The Department of Health releases COVID-19 data every two weeks.

The report also showed a decrease in COVID-19 cases during the past month. It said 7,422 new cases were reported during the week that started Sept. 29, and 6,380 cases were reported during the week that started Oct. 6.

As a comparison, 23,980 cases were reported during the week that started Aug. 25.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

