Florida Criminal Justice Reform 2023

The Florida legislative session was a big disappointment for criminal justice reform advocates. State House Rep. Dianne Hart, a long-term champion of criminal justice and prison reforms, and Julianne Holt, the elected Hillsborough County Public Defender for the past 33 years both appeared on MidPoint on June 14, 2023, to discuss the mostly more punitive new criminal justice laws that emerged from the 2023 legislature, like the new pretrial release rules that will cost taxpayers more and keep many more people in jail pending trial, along with the few reform successes such as the return of $32 million to the Prison Welfare Trust for expenditures like more prison air conditioning.

You can listen to the entire show here, or on demand from our wmnf.org/midpoint archives on the web or in the app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.