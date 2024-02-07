The Florida House will consider a bill to allow ‘patriotic organizations’ to visit schools

School building. By littleny via iStock for WMNF News.

A bill that would allow certain “patriotic organizations” to talk with Florida public school students and distribute information during classroom time is ready for consideration by the state House.

The measure (HB 1317) would specify six organizations that would be allowed to visit schools: Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Future Farmers of America and the Civil Air Patrol.

The organizations are part of a list contained in federal law titled “Patriotic and National Organizations.”

Representatives of the groups would be authorized to “speak with and distribute informational materials in a classroom setting to students to encourage participation in the patriotic organization” and “inform students of how the patriotic organization may further the students’ educational interests” and civic involvement.

The House Education & Employment Committee unanimously approved the bill, which is ready procedurally to go to the full House.

A similar Senate bill (SB 1016) awaits a hearing in the Judiciary Committee.