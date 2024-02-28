The Florida House passes a bill requiring disclaimers on political ads with AI

AI - artificial intelligence graphic by Black Kira via iStock for WMNF News.

Political advertisements created using generative artificial intelligence could soon require a disclaimer that makes clear the technology was involved, under a measure passed Wednesday by the Florida House.

House members voted 104-8 to approve the bill (HB 919) amid questions by some Democrats about a criminal penalty included in the measure.

Under the bill, political advertisements using “images, video, audio, graphics, or other digital content” that are created using artificial intelligence would have to include the following disclaimer: “Created in whole or in part with the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI).”

People who pay for, sponsor or approve political ads found to be in violation could face first-degree misdemeanor charges.

Bill sponsor Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, pointed to artificial intelligence possibly being used to create misleading images or other content.

“The reason why we wanted to give this (bill) a little more teeth than usual election bills or election laws have, is because now for the first time there is a real concern to really change reality on people,” Rizo said.

A similar Senate bill (SB 850) is awaiting consideration by the Senate.