Florida House sets its special session to start Monday

Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Florida House will gather at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6., for a brief meeting to open a special legislative session and has scheduled a full floor session Tuesday, according to information posted on its website.

The Senate had earlier posted information that it would start at 10 a.m. Monday.

The special session will address a series of issues, including bolstering state sanctions against Iran and providing additional assistance to people recovering from Hurricane Idalia.

Among other things, a proclamation issued by House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, calls for taking steps to increase the number of students with disabilities served in a school voucher program known as the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities.

Lawmakers also are slated next week to hold committee meetings to prepare for the 2024 regular session, which will start in January.

Full schedules had not been released on Tuesday.

