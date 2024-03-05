Florida House Unanimously Approves Bill to Elevate Career Education

Listen:
The Florida House has unanimously passed a transformative bill titled “An act relating to career-themed courses,” which aims to enhance career and professional education. Reported by WMNF’s Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, The bill focuses on helping students pass job-related exams, revamp career-themed courses, and provide support for those considering dropping out. Democrat Lisa Dunkley emphasizes the importance of exposing students to diverse perspectives, recognizing that critical thinking is key to their success.