Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida House considers upping state civil penalties for interrupting the transmission and distribution of natural gas

Posted on by Staff
Share
pipeline
Pipeline under construction by tibu via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

A House panel on Wednesday approved a proposal that would increase state civil penalties for interrupting the transmission and distribution of natural gas.

Under what is known as the Gas Safety Law of 1967, the Florida Public Service Commission can impose penalties from a maximum of $25,000 for a single violation to $500,000 for a related series of violations.

The proposal (HB 81), sponsored by Rep. Robbie Brackett, R-Vero Beach, would increase the fines to be on par with a federal law, which includes a maximum civil penalty of $257,664 for each pipeline safety violation and $2,576,627 for any related series of violations.

The federal law gives states authority over intrastate gas pipelines.

But a state House staff analysis said the Public Service Commission was notified this year that the authorization was in jeopardy because of Florida’s lower penalties.

The analysis said the federal government’s position is that the state’s lower fines “may reduce the PSC’s enforcement capabilities.”

Brackett said his proposal would “allow the Public Service Commission to maintain full delegated inspection enforcement authority over the natural gas utilities within the state.”

The bill, approved Wednesday by the House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee, needs approval from the Commerce Committee before it could go to the full House during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, has filed an identical measure (SB 366) in the Senate.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Hurricane Idalia
Florida bill would require flood disclosures in property sales

A bill in Florida would place a series of requirements...

Scales of Justice Law
The number of judges could shrink from 15 to 12 in the Tampa-based 2nd District Court of Appeal

Florida legislators filed bills this week that could lead to...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Florida bill would create a public records exemption for photos and recordings of people dying by suicide

Certain family members could continue to have access to the...

school classroom
What would school “deregulation” mean in Florida? Bills point to eliminating some testing, diploma requirements and recess

Bills aimed at reducing regulations on public schools began moving...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Thank you to our incredible food donors! 🙏 Your contributions make our events truly special! 🎉 We are so grateful for your support! 💗 Please show these businesses some love! 💞 #FoodDonations #SupportLocal #Grateful 🙌 @bavarospizza @cabotcreamery @cafehey @cosmic_savories Crystal Bay Cafe @decosmomarket @ellasfolkartcafe Herp Hobby Shop @ketchies_yaad @mr.dunderbaksbrewpub @motherkombucha @newworldtampa @newyorknewyorkpizza Olde Heights Bistro Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant @smoothieking Thuy Nguyen Cafe It's time to celebrate! 🤩 Nancy Cee is back on the airwaves spinning all the music you love! 🎧 Tune in this Wed, 3-6pm for an amazing show you won't want to miss! 🎶 🎉 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #NancyCee #BackOnAir #TuneIn #ListenLive It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY! Who remembers the 2011 movie It's time for a Host Spotlight! 🌟 Be sure to check out this article on our very own Flee Courtney! 🎉 Whether he's putting together a super fun event or spinning for WMNF, you're guaranteed to have a great time! 🎶 Don't forget to join him for spins every Monday from 3-6 pm! 🎧 CLICK FOR ARTICLE ==> https://greenbenchmonthly.com/people-of-st-pete/lee-flee-courtney/ If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M.