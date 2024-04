Nicole Payne, Rep. Dianne Hart in the Sunday Forum After-show with Walter L. Smith II at WMNF Community Radio.

FL State Reps, Dianne Hart, Fentrice Driskell and Susan Valdes join the Forum. Hillsborough Black Chamber President Nicole Payne also join in to talk about an upcoming Townhall on State Laws.

April is also the month WMNF Community Radio focus on climate and the environment on our Mission Calendar.

Host Walter L. Smith II give updates on environmental racism and health.

Sunday Forum simulcast 2nd hour