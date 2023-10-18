Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida lawmakers back state sanctions on Iran

Posted on by Staff
Share
Iranian flag
Iran flag by Rainer Puster via iStock for WMNF News

Legislative leaders Wednesday vowed to move forward with a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to increase state sanctions against Iran, as they held a bipartisan event to show support for Israel after the surprise attack by Hamas this month.

“We condemn these acts, and we pray for Israeli victory and for peace,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said amid a crowd of lawmakers gathered on the fourth floor of the Capitol.

DeSantis announced Oct. 10 he would ask lawmakers to further block Iranian business ties in Florida in a way “that will make a difference in terms of the substance, but I think symbolically, be also important.”

The federal government, which hasn’t had a formal diplomatic relationship with Iran since 1979, when Iranians took over the American embassy, hasn’t directly linked Iran with the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

But it has said leaders in Tehran have provided Hamas with money and materials.

The U.S. provides Israel with financial support and weapons.

“We know the Iranian regime funds Hamas and assists other terror groups,” state House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said.

After the event, Renner wouldn’t rule out lawmakers addressing DeSantis’ request in the next few weeks. The 2024 legislative session will begin Jan. 9, but DeSantis and legislative leaders can call special sessions.

“Unique times call for unique responses,” Renner told reporters. “This is going to be an ongoing commitment.”

Since 2008, Florida has prohibited state agencies and local governments from contracting for goods and services of more than $1 million with any business that has contracts with the Iranian government.

But DeSantis wants lawmakers to go further after the Hamas attack.

The U.S. imposes numerous sanction programs that restrict access to the United States for companies that engage in certain commercial activities in Iran.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Labor unions
A union drops it’s challenge to a state law restricting public employee unions

A union representing Duval County government workers has dropped a...

LGBTQ via WMNF iStock subscription
Class action granted in a case challenging Florida’s ban on transgender medical treatments

A federal judge said a lawsuit challenging new Florida restrictions...

education
A new statewide panel can approve Florida charter schools

A new Florida rule details how a new statewide commission...

Pinellas County emergency beach restoration projected to cost over $20 million

The county’s new emergency beach restoration project is projected to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Check out these awesome photos from Better Together! 📸 WMNF blankets make for awesome cool weather prep and lots of smiles! 🤗 #community #bettertogether #blankets #smiles #wmnf 🕰️ There's still an opportunity to support WMNF's Fall Fund Drive! 🍂 Beyond a radio station, we're a community united. Your contribution strengthens our impact. Act now to be a part of our mission. Plus, unlock exclusive WMNF swag as a token of our appreciation. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🎁 #WMNFFallDrive #WMNF #CommunityUnited #SupportWMNF #WMNFSwag #RadioStation #FallFundDrive 🎃Throwback to the spookiest Halloween ever! 🦇This guest host was the life of the party! ➡️ The First person to name this Host wins a WMNF bumper sticker or window cling! ⬅️ Goul Luck! 👻 #TBT #Halloween2016 #HappyHalloween 🎃 #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🥳 THE FALL FUND DRIVE IS ON! 🎉 @sammyeontheradio and the amazing @randyerbelt are live in studio now! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🙌 #wmnf #fallfunddrive #community We're loving the #BTS fun from our Fall Fund Drive! Support your favorite host & grab some awesome swag 💛. We're so thankful for all the love! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #SupportYourHost #FallFundDrive 💙 #wmnf #donate