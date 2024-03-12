Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida Legislature sends healthcare bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis

Posted on by Staff
Share
medical worker
Medical worker. By gorodenkoff via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Healthcare bills that are a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, were formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday after almost unanimously passing the Legislature.

The widest-ranging bill (SB 7016) includes steps to increase the number of doctors in the state and to try to boost access to health care.

The $717 million plan, for example, includes providing money to expand medical residency programs to try to keep more new doctors in Florida.

A companion bill (SB 7018) would provide $50 million for a revolving loan fund program for health innovation projects.

Another bill sent to DeSantis (SB 330) would designate four behavioral health teaching hospitals linked to universities.

They would be Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida; UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and the University of Florida; UF Health Jacksonville and the University of Florida; and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and the University of Miami.

The bill also would allow the state Agency for Health Care Administration to designate additional behavioral-health teaching hospitals as of July 1, 2025.

DeSantis will have until March 27 to sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature.

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

How to have a safe time at the beach this spring break

coastal communities are promoting beach safety guidelines to ensure beachgoers...

homelessness
A controversial Florida bill to ban sleeping in public is sent to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis

The Florida bill would bar cities and counties from allowing...

Florida highway
Permit for I-95 interchange gets go-ahead

After a law judge recommended denying a permit for a...

Tampa Bay Times reporter Justin Garcia
How the Tampa fire chief called the cops on a reporter seeking a public record

Tampa Bay Times reporter Justin Garcia appeared on the Tuesday...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE The WMNF INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY Celebration continues! Why confine your celebration to just one day? Join us on March 9th as Words & Music hosted by Marcie Finkelstein, goes the extra mile, extending our festivities by an additional two hours, from 10:00 AM to Noon. CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf #internationalwomensday #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: