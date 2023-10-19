Florida Medicaid enrollment drops again in September

Sign at a Medicaid expansion rally. By Janelle Irwin / WMNF News (Oct. 2013).

Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program decreased by more than 92,000 people in September, as the state continues a months-long process of determining whether beneficiaries remain eligible.

Newly posted data on the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration website shows that 5,161,884 people were enrolled in September, down from 5,254,460 people in August and 5,360,069 in July.

Enrollment has steadily decreased since the end this spring of a federal public health emergency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the public health emergency, the state was unable to remove people from the Medicaid rolls, which meant some beneficiaries stayed in the program while no longer meeting income-eligibility criteria.

But with the public health emergency ending, the state started a controversial process of determining whether people remained eligible and, in many cases, dropping them from the program.

Enrollment hit a high of 5,778,536 people in April.

©2023 The News Service of Florida