Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida Medicaid enrollment drops again in September

Posted on by Staff
Share
Medicaid expansion sign
Sign at a Medicaid expansion rally. By Janelle Irwin / WMNF News (Oct. 2013).

Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program decreased by more than 92,000 people in September, as the state continues a months-long process of determining whether beneficiaries remain eligible.

Newly posted data on the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration website shows that 5,161,884 people were enrolled in September, down from 5,254,460 people in August and 5,360,069 in July.

Enrollment has steadily decreased since the end this spring of a federal public health emergency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the public health emergency, the state was unable to remove people from the Medicaid rolls, which meant some beneficiaries stayed in the program while no longer meeting income-eligibility criteria.

But with the public health emergency ending, the state started a controversial process of determining whether people remained eligible and, in many cases, dropping them from the program.

Enrollment hit a high of 5,778,536 people in April.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Tampa nonprofit wants more to be done to protect American Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Listen:   The Israel-Hamas war has left many dead or...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thurs., October 19, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Pinellas beach restoration Hurricane Idalia caused major destruction to Pinellas...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Jason Pizzo says he’s not running for governor; plus a Manatee County park is named after Ron DeSantis

Sen. Jason Pizzo says a tour of state colleges shouldn’t...

Labor unions
A union drops it’s challenge to a state law restricting public employee unions

A union representing Duval County government workers has dropped a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in this Friday at 10 am on WMNF's Down N Dirty for a crucial debate between Ahmed Bedier, President of United Voices for America, and Jonathan Ellis, Attorney and Chair of the Tampa Jewish Community Relations Council, on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict! 🇮🇱🇵🇸 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE Photo Credit: Florida This Week #DownNDirty #WMNF #Debate #Israel #Palestine #news #currentevents #debat Check out these awesome photos from Better Together! 📸 WMNF blankets make for awesome cool weather prep and lots of smiles! 🤗 #community #bettertogether #blankets #smiles #wmnf 🕰️ There's still an opportunity to support WMNF's Fall Fund Drive! 🍂 Beyond a radio station, we're a community united. Your contribution strengthens our impact. Act now to be a part of our mission. Plus, unlock exclusive WMNF swag as a token of our appreciation. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🎁 #WMNFFallDrive #WMNF #CommunityUnited #SupportWMNF #WMNFSwag #RadioStation #FallFundDrive 🎃Throwback to the spookiest Halloween ever! 🦇This guest host was the life of the party! ➡️ The First person to name this Host wins a WMNF bumper sticker or window cling! ⬅️ Goul Luck! 👻 #TBT #Halloween2016 #HappyHalloween 🎃 #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🥳 THE FALL FUND DRIVE IS ON! 🎉 @sammyeontheradio and the amazing @randyerbelt are live in studio now! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! 🙌 #wmnf #fallfunddrive #community