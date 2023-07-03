Florida Museum of Photographic Arts joins growing arts scene in Ybor City

Share this:

Two of the leaders of the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts appeared on WMNF WaveMakers June 27 to discuss moving to the Kress Building in Ybor City after a decade in downtown Tampa.

Executive Consultant Wendy Leigh and Executive Curator Robin O’Dell said they are excited to join the small but growing arts community that is filling the historic Kress Building, which includes Tempus Projects, the Tampa City Ballet, a microcinema called The Screen Door, along with art galleries and artist studios. Leigh and O’Dell both have theater backgrounds, Leigh with the Straz Center for 20 years and O’Dell was the photo curator at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.

The museum, one of only two in Florida focused on the art of photography, is expected to open sometime in July, though no firm date has been set. The museum’s “mission to inspire and educate through photography throughout its relocations. Its mission is to “offer compelling exhibitions, educational programs, and community-focused programs to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the art form.” Read more about FMOPA.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.