Florida okays money for a Hardee County project

Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $6 million from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to help develop a 40,000-square-foot warehouse at an industrial site in Hardee County.

DeSantis announced the money during an appearance Wednesday at the Hardee County Cattleman’s Arena in Wauchula.

“The goal is to incentivize growth, bring in new companies,” DeSantis said.

The governor has the discretion to use the Job Growth Grant Fund for infrastructure and job-training projects and programs.

Lawmakers have included $75 million for the fund in the proposed budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which will start July 1.

The Legislature has not formally sent the budget to DeSantis, who has line-item veto power.