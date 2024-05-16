The Scoop: Thur. May 16th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

State attorney’s office dropped charges against Lakeland man, Antwan Glover

WFLA has reported that the state attorneys have dropped charges against Antwan Glover who was stopped by police in December of 2022. The encounter resulted in violence. State attorney Brian declined to charge the officers posing that Glover is a threat. Lakeland Police Department also has reported that Glover put an officer in a headlock.

The Hillsborough County Commission has the opportunity to invest up to 25 million in Israeli bonds

WMNF Chris Young reported on the Hillsborough Country Commissions meeting that discussed the opportunity to invest up to $25 million in Israeli bonds.

Manatee County commissioners support Israel

Commissioner Mike Rahn is in support of helping and supporting Israel against Hamas. Rahn also publicly objected to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge recognizing Pride and gun violence awareness with a light display.

Residents in East Tampa shared their gun violence concerns

Tampa police hosted a Town Hall Initiative earlier this week to receive input from residents about teen violence concerns. Last Night Mayor Jane Coaster, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercraw and Councilman Bill Carlson hosted a Town Hall meeting about the shooting in a South Howard neighborhood last weekend.

A three-judge panel refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a 2022 Florida Senate redistricting plan

A three-judge panel yesterday refused to toss out a lawsuit pointing to plaintiffs’ arguments that two districts in the Tampa Bay area were racially gerrymandered. The lawsuit alleges that Senate Districts 16 and 18 are gerrymandered and violate constitutional equal-protection rights.

